I am writing to you because I feel I must say/do something to educate both my family, friends and the public in general. I am 86 years old, but I can still think for myself, I read an incredible amount, still play the piano; yes, I have bum knees but the rest of me is still working at this time.

My family, some more than others, would not agree with the above statement. Yesterday, after cooking a family dinner of ham, making Harvard beets and a dessert, I sat through a family gathering where I saw their eyes roll if I tried to make a comment. In other words, they made me feel like I couldn't possibly know anything worth knowing. I am sure that I read more than they do!

I was told, "You didn't work." Didn’t I? Then who the devil raised them? Who made the dance costumes? Helped at swim meets? Made sure they learned to read? Who made the meals, washed the clothes, and painted walls?

Also, it’s not just them. I have a long time younger

friend (60) who thought it was perfectly OK during a lunch

meeting to complain that my hearing was going. I wear hearing aids, but I often have to ask people to repeat. Yes,

I do have a hearing problem that I have done everything to help solve but does that entitle them to eye rolls? This friend also thought it was OK to bring up that I complained about my dead husband. Yes, I did complain about him. He was

very untidy, but overall, we had a good marriage and I miss him terribly.

Another bone of contention seems to be that I didn't go on to higher education, but in my time very few women did. They did though pave the way for the next generation to achieve their careers. Even my doctor suggested Assisted Living when I had made it clear that I do not want that and I am managing.

This is NOT just about me; this is about how my generation is treated in general. My friends tell very similar stories. True there are some young people who aren’t like that, but I’m made to feel like a complete idiot by the rest of them, including some in my own family. They don’t seem interested in how my world was when I was young. Surely when I’m gone, they’ll wish they had asked me questions.

Perhaps I am just feeling sorry for myself but my friends

all have similar stories to tell and they’re sick of the way so

many of the older generation are seen. How we managed to get to this age, I simply do not know - so I guess we must have something upstairs - and we count ourselves fortunate to still be here!

Sassy Senior