For one reason or another, my husband and I no longer wear our wedding bands. But that is not the reason for writing to you.

Long story short, my husband wears a toe ring ... not under a sock, but in full view. He's in his Birkenstock sandals 24/7 and wears the gizeh and mayari styles, both which have the toe post or toe loop thus his toes are in full view to others.

I've asked him to remove it, but he has refused. I've tried talking to the chiropodist at the foot clinic we both attend to have her explain the dangers to him of wearing a toe ring. Against my wishes, she told me, “There isn't a problem as your husband's feet are in great shape, smooth with no calluses and the nails are healthy and there is no redness of the toe. The toe ring is fitted but twirls and is not at all too tight. Only problem would be removing it as sits past the first knuckle.”

So, he wears the toe ring, ALL THE TIME. I've tried removing the toe ring and discarding it when he's sleeping, but without soap and lotion and an effort removing it past the knuckle, I have not been successful.

Besides which, he wears it outside, even to church on Sundays as there is a relaxed dress code. I can almost hear the gossip and chatter in the background of those who see the toe ring and how wrong it is to wear one.

It's not gawdy but it's stainless steel, thin and silver in colour. And the fact of being fitted, I wonder where he may have gone to get the proper size. Who would measure the size of a man's toe? It's just creepy.

Too Much Toe