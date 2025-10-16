I have been single for six years now. I recently got in touch with my ex from 10 years ago, after noticing an unread email from him while cleaning out my inbox. We broke up in 2014; he was separated and was starting his divorce papers. The relationship didn't work out because he was busy all the time, and I broke up with him.

The email from 2016 said he had made a terrible mistake and would do anything to find me and have a second chance. I read that romantic email and I was in shock! Totally unexpected!

Well, I decided to reply, wishing him all the best and hope he learned a lesson; when things are precious and you are loved, you must fight for it and don't just give up easily. My reply never had any intent to get back with him, as I assumed he was happy with someone else. My intent was just to say thank you and keep the good memories.

He replied, said he was sorry, and we chose to meet up in person. We talked for hours about these past 12 years. He is still single, separated, but not divorced! Once I heard that, I said I could only offer him friendship, nothing more. He said he would like to have something more, but I said not until he’s divorced.

We kept talking and started talking about dating. I said I would want to get married again one day, but he told me he doesn’t believe in marriage. I suggested we stop before we start because I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time considering we don’t have the same goals.

Am I wrong to wait to start something with him until he has his divorce over? Also am I wrong to wish to get married with my partner who I love in the future? I am 55; he is 61. I want a serious and committed relationship. He wants the same but without any marriage in the future.

Marriage is commitment