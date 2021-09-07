My husband of 15 years has become very negative. When we dated, he was sometimes moody, but I could lift him out of it.

Now, he sees and reacts to everything as a burden or a putdown.

When a couple we’ve been friends with purchased a new home, he declared them “materialistic” and didn’t want to get together with them.

Their new place isn’t large or showy, but they’re now “off limits.” I still see the wife but my husband gets annoyed about it.

That’s just one small example. He’s distanced from a couple of his old friends, argues with one of his siblings, and finds fault too often with our sons ages 12 and 14.

His own childhood had been harsh. His father left the family, didn’t keep up regular visits with his children, bad-mouthed their mother, causing her to be unhappy throughout their growing up.

I don’t know how to handle his bleak attitude toward everything. He should’ve gone for therapy at least ten years ago but always balked when I suggested it.

I’m a very positive person. I’ve worked throughout our marriage to be an equal financial partner, and am closely involved with the children’s schooling and activities.

If my husband could appreciate all that we’ve achieved over the years, he’d see how positive our marriage, family and many of our friendships could be.

But he’s unwilling to leave behind his negative views. Any suggestions would be appreciated.

Concerned Wife