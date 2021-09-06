I’m a man who deeply regrets having cheated, especially since I had a great girlfriend at the time. I did it because the opportunity was presented to me. Maybe I was just flattered by the other woman’s attraction to me.

But I knew her husband, she knew my girlfriend, we’d even gone out as a foursome and the women were in contact often.

That one fling came close to breaking up both couples. It did end any further friendship between us.

It happened one summer two years ago when her husband was at a cottage for the weekend with fishing buddies. I was alone with work to catch up while my girlfriend was visiting her mother in another town.

I was surprised when the wife called and said since we were both alone, we might as well enjoy a couple drinks together. She was in the car and would come over.

It happened quickly, because her intent was obvious, and I got turned on. The next few weeks, we got together three times. I used my brother’s house, because he was travelling with his family.

My girlfriend sensed something. She said I had to tell her about it or she’d leave immediately. I confessed. She phoned the woman, saying to tell her husband or she’ll do it. The wife confessed.

Things were tense for us for a few months but we talked it through a lot and finally put it behind us. The other couple have kids and I heard that the husband was shocked/angry but didn’t want to split up his family. They had counselling but still have ups and downs, I’m told.

I learned the hard way that cheating hurts everyone.

Tough Lesson