Does anyone else have the same problem I have with a mother who always needs to be centre stage? I’m now at a loss about how to deal with her.

Mom had me when she was 19. She gave me a supporting role in her self-imagined career as The Celebrity.

She sewed me matching clothes to hers. She taught me songs to sing together at every family event.

When I started grade school, she took courses and talked about what she was learning without mentioning how I was doing. I always felt I was in her shadow,

I’m now 39, with three children of my own - ages 14, 12, and 10. They are each doing very well in their own right.

Yet my mother, turning 60, still keeps trying to get attention for her achievements, even talking over my daughter’s and two sons’ great marks, and involvement in sports and music.

There’s no way I’m going to let her keep competing and try to show them up, as she did with me. But I do NOT want to destroy our relationship.

I just want her to be my mother, not my competitor, and the kids’ grandmother, not a visiting superstar who must always have the spotlight shining on her!

Any Suggestions?