My best friend is going through a terrible time in her marriage.

While she sometimes suspected her husband had too many “business dinners” before Covid struck, it became obvious between lockdowns when he insisted he had to go to “meetings” that lasted hours.

He’d show her that he was taking a mask along so she wouldn’t worry. But recently, his hurry to get out the door led her to snoop through his computer and discover the truth.

He’s been cheating on her throughout many of their 14 years together.

When confronted, he lashed out at her. He said that she was “uninteresting” while he “needs excitement. which she should’ve recognized,” and accepted.

He ignored the reality that she works full-time and also does the major part of parenting their two children, both under age 11.

My friend’s devastated. But the saddest part is that she blames herself. She feels unattractive, unsexy, unloved.

Only the last word is true.

He’s now mean to her during every discussion they have about his lack of respect for her. He says he can’t take living with her any longer.

However, he insists that since she’s the one who snooped, she is causing the break-up. He says it’s up to her to tell everyone because he’s fine if things stay as they are, so long as she accepts that he has his own outside life.

He even says it’s better for their kids if they stay together, and there’s no reason for their families to know anything different.

My friend has lost all self-confidence and frequently breaks down in sobs. How can I help her beyond just listening to her vent?

Cheating Husband Staying