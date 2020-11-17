My friend is a smart, attractive woman, early-40s, who’s adapted brilliantly to the pandemic by creating a whole new business for herself.

She divorced after an early marriage, no kids. She’s had a few serious relationships since.

She learned early how to date effectively online. Also, until COVID-19 presented dangerous health risks, she could confidently decide whether she was interested in a guy, or just in sex.

She purposefully hadn’t dated since last March. Then, she recently went online and “liked” a guy who liked her - i.e. he liked her alluring photos.

She agreed to meet him a few days later. They sat socially distanced in a park and talked. She thought it went well, but after sending her one nice message, she hasn’t heard from him again.

Now, my friend’s feeling hurt and rejected. She thinks she was a disappointment to him because she looked “ordinary” that day, and not the embodiment of her sexy image in online photos.

I can’t understand why she’s taking this one rare disappointing response so hard.

I care a lot about her. How can I help her see all that she has to offer towards a relationship, beyond just her image?

Surprising Reaction