When is a married partner’s affair a cry for help vs. when it’s an escape route?

My close colleague at work is cheating on his wife, yet he calls her several times daily, asks how her working-from-home is going, discusses their two daughters’ online schooling with her, even tells her what he had for lunch.

But he leaves out the real reason for “working late tonight” which includes slipping off to his girlfriend’s apartment for a couple of hours.

I know all this because, since our company had us return to working in the office, we’re a small crew and not much is able to stay private.

The problem for me is that I know and think highly of his wife.

They’ve been married for 14 years. She’s been the backbone of their family - quietly capable of everything that’s needed to keep the household and daughters’ lives going smoothly, while she’s also advanced in her own career.

Her husband is a show-boater who always has his eye on the next level of success.

I wonder, is this “other woman” just a distraction from work stress? Or is he hiding dissatisfaction with his current home life and preparing to make a total break?

Do I have any responsibility to prepare his wife for when she discovers what’s going on?

Uncomfortable Witness