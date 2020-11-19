It seems that COVID-19 is causing division everywhere.

A wonderful family I know, living close by each other, is being driven apart due to this dreaded virus!

Initially, everyone locked down. Once things opened up, a family bubble was created:

Adult children (brothers and a sister), their respective spouses and children, the parents, and an elderly grandmother. They all adhered to social distancing and masks when they weren’t together.

But when school opened, some opted to send their children. The daughter declined. Free interaction between siblings (and young cousins) stopped.

At Thanksgiving, the daughter’s family couldn’t gather with those who were more exposed. Resentment was sensed over their avoiding that gathering.

Now, one wife’s returning to work post-maternity leave. The husband’s parents say they’ll care for the baby.

At a child’s indoor birthday party, multiple people from different households/workplaces attended.

The daughter left a gift, after a brief distanced greeting.

She’s pleaded with her parents not to babysit, but they feel needed. She’s also concerned about her grandmother.

Another wife has offered to babysit. That’d create a two-family bubble with both sets of schoolkids and parents who go to work.

The parents and elderly matriarch could return to the bubble with the daughter’s family (after self-isolation) and be better protected.

But since Thanksgiving, there’s hurt on both sides. Communication’s awkward.

Recently, there’ve been COVID-19 cases locally and the hospital has declared an outbreak.

How can this family go forward?

Divided and Hurting