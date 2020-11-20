I love my boyfriend. We’ve been together for almost six years and have two children together.

He was into methamphetamine when we first got together.

Numerous women from different towns have told me that they’ve slept with him. They’ve sent me his phone number, pictures, texts between them and him.

They’ve told me all about his life, our kids’ lives, that I left my family and moved away (a lie). They say he’s taken my kids to their homes.

When I question him and show proof, he denies even knowing them.

He swears he hasn't used drugs since we’ve been together, but I’ve found needles.

He’s also been verbal and physical with me in the past when he was supposedly sleeping with these women.

That’s been over a year now. But I’ve caught him emailing a woman.

All the times he was supposedly sleeping with these women he claimed to be going to his uncle's house.

I don’t know if I can ever believe/trust him again.

I love him because he’s really a beautiful person, he just has issues.

How can I get him to be honest? He thinks that I’m going to leave him, but I won't if I know the truth. Maybe then we can seek help together.

Desperate for Honest Answers