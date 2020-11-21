During the pandemic, I’ve been careful to avoid people outside the household. But I’ve experienced terrible consequences.

My father-in-law, late-80s, has been sick/weak but refused to see a doctor or go to hospital.

He prefers to stay home with my husband being his 24-hour caregiver.

He also invited a lady from church to cook and do house chores here daily around dinner time.

I love my husband and his dad. But I expressed concern about dining with this lady because I don’t know where she goes and what she does when she’s not with us.

My father-in-law was furious and ordered my husband to kick me out of the house (the third-floor suite is our living quarters).

I have a summer cottage up north. During the pandemic, I stayed there most of the time and my husband came to visit.

He’s now brought me all my belongings, said “you can stay there,” and that he wants a divorce.

Am I wrong to have been cautious about the virus? Do I deserve an ultimatum like this?

I can no longer see/talk to my husband without a valid reason. He hasn’t initiated any communications. He told me not to text unless about an emergency.

I’d written a nice letter to my father-in-law and sent an expensive gift basket. The response was very negative and cold.

What should I do? Do I accept that my marriage ends because my husband loves his family more than anything else... no matter what it means to his wife or his legal obligations and commitment?

Forced to Leave and Divorce