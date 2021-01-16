I’ve been divorced for over three years with two teenage sons adjusting to all the changes.

I’ve worked in a largely male-dominated field (advertising) so it was easy for me to meet men. Also, my father, brother and my ex have all been ambitious businessmen, so I thought I had a clear idea of what to seek in my next serious relationship.

To my surprise, I’m attracted to a very different sort of man.

He works in a demanding field but is a social-minded thinker and cares about other peoples’ needs. His core values greatly appeal to me.

He divorced four years ago. He works hard and shares custody of his two daughters.

Due to the pandemic and resulting restrictions, we haven’t had much chance to experience what getting together as a couple would mean.

Between lockdowns we were able to “bubble” together with just each other over half a dozen weekends. Otherwise, we just chat online, write long emails, have even longer phone conversations.

Our kids met each other once, but we felt it was too chancy regarding Covid, since they also have bubbles with their other parent and school-related friends.

We love each other and both want this to be a permanent live-together future. How do we arrange during the pandemic to make this happen?

Or, is the coronavirus going to keep us apart too long to sustain our feelings when we have so little chance to develop them further?

Love Interrupted