My husband of nine years and I love each other. But we argue a lot. Whether about small things or huge disagreements, we both fight to the end.

He’s never hit me. I pushed him once and he stopped cold, saying “we both never want to go that route.” So, I don’t fear him, but I know these arguments aren’t doing either of us or our kids any good.

It’s like we can’t stop. He’ll say something and I’ll snap back that it’s a bad idea, or his information is wrong, ...etc.

We both grew up in families like this. It was my father who was always right and my mother who went silent, visibly angry for hours afterward.

His mother was a shouter at the kids and her husband, and “always right.”

We realize that we’ve inherited the behaviour we once hated in our parents. We also don’t want to pass it on to our own kids. Our six-year-old already hides under his bed if we’re talking loud and angrily. His younger sister just cries.

But we haven’t been able to stop it. What do you advise?

Tired of Fighting