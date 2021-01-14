My two married sons don’t get along and it’s breaking my heart. They’re 31 and 36. Both have young children. The older son lives near me, but only visits briefly at the open door (with two kids in school, he’s trying to protect me from Covid).

The younger son lives 300 miles away. He and I have talked irregularly on the phone as he’s always “busy.”

As a youngster, he’d follow his big brother around and pushed to excel at the same sports to hang out with him. My older son sometimes seemed annoyed that “the kid” had earned lots of attention.

But now, the bigger problem is that their wives just don’t like each other. They’re different in upbringing, but both women have decent core values. Also, they’re equally strong-minded and voice their opinions without hesitation or filters.

Together, their behaviour differs like chalk and cheese. Before the pandemic, when we gathered as a family, when one started cleaning up, the other would start to bake and make a mess (but great cookies).

Resentments and distancing built up with neither husband dealing with it. I sometimes feel like I’ve lost both my sons since they allow their wives to keep our family divided.

What can I do to re-unite my sons?

Lonely Mom