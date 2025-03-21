My wife and I went on vacation with our two small children: an eight-month-old and a three-year old. We tried to check in online before departure, but due to the baby, we had to check in at the airport. When we arrived, they sat the infant with my wife and toddler but separated me from my family. They issued us boarding passes and off we went. If you’ve ever travelled with children, you know it’s extremely hectic. We got to the gate, boarded the plane and checked the passes to find our seats. It was only then that we realized they had put my wife with the infant, myself a few rows away, and the toddler on his own. Obviously, that was unacceptable, and we tried discussing with the flight attendants. For whatever reason, they couldn’t figure out how to help us. Finally, a lovely woman travelling alone offered to change seats with my wife giving us a full row as no one was booked beside her. My wife and I were so grateful. But why couldn’t the flight attendants have figured that out? Why stress us out even more? Family Furious

That is ridiculous! Though it’s not a law, most airlines guarantee they won’t separate minors from parents when travelling together. And most airlines won’t allow a child to fly alone under the age of five anyway. But once you were on the plane, it shouldn’t have been difficult for the flight attendants to move other passengers to accommodate you. The other passengers wouldn’t have been forced but as proven by that kind woman, someone would have had compassion and acquiesced. Air travel is certainly not as glamourous as it used to be, passengers less relaxed, flight attendants less friendly. I’m sorry for your experience and hope that didn’t put a damper on your holiday. Lesson learned to all of us to check and double check your boarding passes when issued before boarding the plane.

In December you posted a question written by grandparents who go south for the winter. We have two daughters who resent us for being snowbirds. We live in northern Ohio on Lake Erie. It’s cold and windy from November until April. My husband and I are both in our early 70s and retired. We have three wonderful grandchildren: a young teenage boy, a 10-year-old boy and a four-year-old granddaughter. We FaceTime weekly no matter where we are, since we live 90 to 135 minutes away from both our daughters and their families. For the last several years our daughters give us the cold shoulder, even during the holidays when we’re home. They’re angry that we leave for warmer climes right after Christmas. But everyone works and the kids all go to school, so it’s not as though we can spend time together during the day, and we don’t live around the corner. We recognize that we’re missing small but important moments, such as a school play or soccer game. But they’re few and far between. And we’re grateful that both our daughters live in the same city as their in-laws who lend a helping hand whenever possible. But short of moving closer to either of them, staying home during the winter months won’t make a great difference in their lives whereas it does for ours. I don’t understand why our daughters treat us so rudely. Sad Parents

It sounds to me that your daughters miss you and wish you were more present but are going about it in a very immature manner. You deserve your retirement and to travel wherever you can afford and desire. This should in no way diminish your love for them or your grandchildren. Nor should you be penalized. Have a mature sit down with your daughters. Impress upon them how much you love them and their families, then plan for each of them to visit you while you’re away. Work together to give everyone what they need. It’s all about love and family and you have both.

FEEDBACK Regarding the people who had friends over for lunch, who then got drunk and never left (Dec. 27): Reader #1 – “In project management we call this ‘lessons learned.’ I would suggest this is a couple you would no longer wish to socialize with. They sound very entitled. “I also feel sorry for their kids. Someone in their future may not be so kind nor generous.”

Reader #2 – “This is simple – never invite these people over again. They can keep their own beers and their selfish ways. I’m sure you have other friends who are more fun, with whom you are more simpatico and more generous. “I have NEVER heard of guests coming over BYOB for a quiet lunch and not sharing with the hosts. Insane! “Feel good about the fact that you have reciprocated and now give a hard pass if they ever invite you over.”