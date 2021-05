Readers’ Commentary Regarding the man whose female friend of six years who’d “benefitted” from his affluent lifestyle, told him she didn’t want to nurse him in his declining years but preferred to stay friends and be a house guest without sexual benefits (April 17):

“While you called her behaviour “cold and calculating,” I call it honest and refreshing. Why should a mature-aged woman sign on to nursing a friend/partner through his final years just because they had fun together and she enjoyed time spent at his “assets”?

“That’s like thinking that a man feels a woman “owes” him more than a kiss because he paid for dinner!

“I know women in their 70s who’ve met a nice man online ten years ago, shared their lives a while, and now he’s got dementia, needs constant care and she’s doing it, despite him having money, exes and grown children.

“She feels trapped, watching her own declining years drift away. You can be sure she wishes she’d had that conversation!

“An elderly male friend told me once that, online, women lie most about their weight and men lie most about their age. I asked him, why do men do that?

“His reply was, it’s because they are looking for a woman/partner young enough to nurse them to the end.

“I think the dude who wrote to you had the same in mind and is peeved he didn’t get it after “investing” in this woman.”

My View