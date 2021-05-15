I’m a woman in my 40s, working from home since the first pandemic lockdown. I miss many things that were once normal for me. I miss going out with my friends, going somewhere to dance and flirt, and I definitely miss having sex.

I’ve had several good past relationships - I’d married and divorced when much younger - but even before Covid, I wasn’t always searching for love.

Now, at this stage of life, I yearn to have a really good companion to be with, have sex with and maybe love, too. It’s the human connection of sex that I miss most.

But there’s no safe opportunity in the middle of a pandemic that’s more frightening, with so many virus variants besides COVID-19. For me, there’s no meeting online, it’s too risky.

Some of my similar-age friends who feel as I do are turning instead to their ex-boyfriends.

One woman who’s always looking for love is going through her list to see which past relationships she can revive. She feels so lonely during this lockdown that she’s taking that chance.

I also know through my online contacts that some younger women are suffering a lot of anxiety and grief about not being with other people.

One who’s 21 and back living at home after being away at University, has lost the friendships she’d made there and can’t see her hometown boyfriend either, because he’s an essential worker and her parents have health issues.

Another woman I know who’s also in her 20s had to stop working due to mental stress.

Will their generation miss out on finding love until the pandemic is officially declared over? Will women like me just have memories of relationships and lovers?

Missing Human Connection