My husband of 20 years left me abruptly during my serious illness (cowardice) and ran into the arms of another woman (not her fault).

We’d had a wonderful life together, travelled, engaged with friends, family. I helped raise his children, cared for his elderly mother, supported him through his own cancer, job loss, and starting a business.

Now, five years later, we’ve reunited over a shared lifelong love of a hobby.

My health has improved to where I can rejoin the world and participate. I made a conscious decision to forgive him and it’s improved my life immeasurably.

I look and feel rather amazing given the circumstances of my illness. He’d expressed sorrow and regret over his actions, but is enjoying his new life and is unlikely to leave it.

We have started a rather steamy sexual affair (mutually initiated) and I’m enjoying it. He gets away when he’s able, we correspond (sexting) through a secret email and have lovely rendezvous at my place with gourmet meals, shared intimacy, and lovemaking like no other (tiny bit kinky but we are over 60).

I still date and hope to find another mate but in the meantime, I’m thoroughly enjoying this secret relationship. He knows me better than anyone, and there’s no laundry! (I’m rethinking the polyamory movement too, maybe.)

Don’t know how long this’ll last, but for now it works for me.

