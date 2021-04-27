Dear Readers - Following are very concerned responses regarding the woman, 69, who’s considering buying a house for an online “lover” she’s never met (April 5):

Reader #1 – “This is a scam and she’ll likely lose everything.

“My sister was similarly taken despite that her family/friends/lawyer/banker told her that it wasn’t real. She lost her house, her lifesavings, and her dignity to a man who, by phone, said he “loved” her.

“He was an “antique importer” claiming he had to be in Europe to clear customs with furniture, some gold bars and silver ingots. (I tracked his phone to a call centre in B.C. and his US home address was a storage locker in Ohio).

“He too had a family – a daughter had been "killed" recently in a car accident and he had a granddaughter who adored him. He asked my sister to find a nice place for them to live and told her she had a $3 million “budget.”

“She signed for and deposited money on a $1.5 million penthouse in her name and barely got out of the deal without losing everything, then broke off with the man.

“He resumed contact and promised they’d build a dream house as soon as he got his $12 million offshore account “unlocked” – he showed her a fake site with her name on this “account.”

“He convinced her to sell her house and furniture and move into a motel to wait for him to arrive from Europe and send him money to expedite the customs process by transferring the proceeds into various accounts under various names at different banks.

“She has just finally discharged her bankruptcy after accumulating over $40,000 in debt while “waiting.”

“If this man who “loves” you cannot make an effort to see you as soon as it’s safe to do so - don’t respond — don’t text – don’t email – If he’s truly who he says he is he’ll prove it by at least showing his face – something my sister never saw in the nearly two years her scammer stole from her.”