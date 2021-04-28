I have a poor relationship with my five-year-old granddaughter. I’m 64 and always had a good relationship with my daughter, the child’s mother.

Factors that may’ve contributed to the poor relationship:

Although my husband and I live two hours away from them, we tried seeing our granddaughter every two weeks when she was first born. The other grandparents have always lived close by.

At age one, she and her parents lived with the other grandparents for six months. We didn’t get to see her on her own. Also, until this year, my husband and I have gone to Florida for six months, returning home at Christmas.

Once in their own home, we went to their place to babysit her for a day. Two years ago, they had another child and once again we spent time there.

This last year with the pandemic, we babysat both children when my daughter returned to work in May. The baby was good, but I couldn’t get the then-four-year-old to do anything.

After three weeks, I couldn’t do full time anymore and went to three days. My daughter arranged in-home child care for both children. It didn’t work out for the baby, so back I went for two days a week.

This lasted until the end of August when the day care centre for the baby re-opened. Also, the in-laws moved into my daughter’s home for several weeks while their house was being built in the same subdivision.

This child started JK last fall and I’ve provided childcare for Parent Association days and while she had virtual learning.

I don’t think she likes me. The other grandparents spoil her. She says what she wants and they buy it, immediately.

We have both children enrolled in an RESP and contribute monthly. Naturally, she wouldn’t understand this.

She has a very close relationship with the other grandmother.

When I’m there, the child will say things which I don’t hear, but my daughter will tell her not to be rude. I’m fed up. I’m on the docket for babysitting during some of the April school break and summer vacation.

Some insight, please.

Hurt Grandmother