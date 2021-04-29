I'm a divorced male, late 50's, mostly retired. Two years ago, I met a divorced woman in similar circumstances, was immediately attracted and it seemed mutual.

Since the pandemic, we've texted each other frequently. Lately, we’d get together at my place several evenings a month for wine and television specials. There’s been no romance but we flirt a lot and seem compatible.

Recently, my friend used my bathroom and stayed a considerable time. When she left the bathroom, she closed the door and said it was time for her to head home.

After walking her out, I discovered a mess in and out of the toilet. It seemed she tried to clean it, judging from the toilet seat and bathroom floor.

I cleaned up and washed the floor. I said nothing to her about it when she called the next day to thank me for the hospitality.

I’ve seen her again and she’s said nothing about her accident. I’m not seeking an apology. She may have a medical condition, acute or chronic, and I understand that. I've had close friends with bowel-control issues.

However, wouldn’t it be expected that she’d privately acknowledge what happened so I can understand it better?

Now, it's almost like I don't know who she is and I wonder what I'm getting into going forward. I don't want to embarrass her, but I do want a potentially special person in my life to be honest with me, awkward or not. She acts like nothing unusual happened.

I want to preserve the friendship and, if it’s mutual, take it to the next level. However, this incident has me wondering if I'm setting myself up for disappointment given that she seems unwilling or unable to speak to me frankly.

Without discussing this, I’m unsure whether we can move forward. How do I handle this?

Awkward Situation