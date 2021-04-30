Reader’s Commentary Regarding the twin daughters, 21, who blame their mother for her divorce (April 7):

“I’m writing as a Multiple Birth Educator for over 38 years:

“Twins are aware of each in the womb and their mutual bond exists even before their bond with their parents.

“Multiples have a unique relationship very different than singleton siblings in the same family. They’re often dressed alike, and may even be expected to have the same interests and tastes.

“When discipling one, parents often have to face the wrath of the other who may feel a need to support and “assist” her twin.

“I suspect that from their parents’ break-up on, these girls turned to each other even more for consistency, safety, comfort and dependability. They likely spent hours over the years, sharing their feelings with each other about the circumstances of their parents’ divorce.

“Their twinship offered them continued stability and comfort that they no longer felt they had with their parents.

“I suspect that their inability “to trust the men they date” could well be related to the fact that they have each other - a tried, true and known companion.

“Blaming the men they date for the mistrust is a reflection on their comfort levels from their own “couple” arrangement.

“Blaming their mother for this mistrust rather than understanding what really caused the breakdown of their parents’ marriage, is easier than either of them having to “separate”’ from each other.

“Having strong opinions and discussions about the men they’re dating and relating them to their mother’s divorce also gives them permission to not have to separate.

“Encouraging each twin to be the individual they really are within their group, is very challenging.

“I believe these young women are very bonded to each other and that they view what would generally be natural personal growth through the veil of their mother’s marriage and divorce.”