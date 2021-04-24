I was chatting with a guy online for a couple of months last year. Finally, he thought we should meet in person and I agreed. I instantly fell for him, and it seemed mutual.

We went for a walk staying six feet apart and wearing masks... but when I asked if he’d have dinner at my place, he was all in for it. Dinner lasted till morning. We were very passionate together.

We agreed that we’d form our own bubble (his suggestion) so we weren’t risking anyone else. We worked from our own places, then he’d sleep over several nights. I was hoping it’d last past the pandemic and we’d stay together.

But the minute I said something about “after the pandemic,” I could feel the chill. He said these were “unusual times” and it was foolish to make future plans when everything was “not normal.”

He only slept over once that week, then didn’t text me for several days till I called him. He answered but was angry, saying I was taking things too far and the bubble was over. I was very hurt.

I decided to connect more often with my smartest and strongest girlfriends to help me regain self-confidence. They helped a lot. I’ve since had some online flirtations that were just fun but didn’t get involved with anyone.

Now, suddenly, my former “bubble boyfriend” is calling and texting, asking to meet. He even apologized for the way things ended and blamed Covid for doing his head in with worries.

I miss him but don’t trust him. Should I see him again?

Torn