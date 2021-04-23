My daughter-in-law is a lovely 35-year-old woman, who’s being disrespected by my son through his recent cheating on her. They’ve been married for nine years and have a son, seven, and daughter, five.

My son’s behaving very badly and I don’t know how to talk to my daughter-in-law about it, and about our relationship going forward. My husband passed away several years ago, so I’m on my own trying to deal with this.

My son had previously seemed to follow in his father’s character type - faithful, responsible, a cut well above common. His wife had worked in a demanding field so changed to part-time when the children were born. She’s been a full partner to him, an excellent mother and my late husband and I loved her.

Something changed over 18 months ago and slowly we saw changes in our son... restless, hurried visits with us, and then, an admission that he was involved with another woman. We heard nothing else until recently when he said he’s already been living with that woman for several months.

I immediately called my daughter-in-law and she confirmed the news, saying she’d wondered what we knew or didn’t know but didn’t want to hurt us... that was up to him.

She has close family and strong friendships, so she’s getting good support. Divorce discussions between the couple began those few months ago.

Do I keep in steady touch and support her as well? Is it really possible for a mother-in-law to maintain a good relationship with a divorced daughter-in-law? Will I lose my son through this?

Son’s Cheating Affects Everyone