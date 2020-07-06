My niece is a very bright and interesting teenager of 16 whose father no longer speaks to her.

She was living with him and his second wife, along with their six-year-old son whom she adored, for almost three years of high school.

Suddenly, last December, her father said it’d be “better if she moved to her mother” in another city.

What he didn’t say, because he’s spineless regarding his current wife, is that she wants all the focus to be on their son.

The father’s ex-wife is my sister. She’s remarried and moved away five years ago.

The parents shared custody and my niece preferred to stay in the city where she grew up.

Her mother understood and visited her every month at my place where she moved last December, because it’s not far from her school. When the lockdown started, she stayed on with me.

Now, moving to her mother means leaving the school at which she’s doing very well, and her very close friends, just when they’re all able to get together in person.

She can still stay here but it’s a small apartment, and I’ve already raised two children through college education and jobs, so I’m not eager for a long-term “foster mother” role.

Do you see a solution here?

Concerned Aunt