My story surprises even me. Years ago, in another country, I fell in love. We were still teenagers but ambitious and smart. Our parents knew each other, and helped us go to university together in the city.

Eventually, we married and emigrated to North America. My husband was very good in his field, was soon hired and doing well.

I got a job, too. We were building a new life.

However, my husband is very handsome and was flattered by the attention of a young woman. I was devastated when I discovered this. But being proud, I just walked out of our house.

Flash forward many years - a couple different girlfriends for him, a sometime-boyfriend for me - and along came the pandemic.

My ex was living alone, as was I. We’d stayed in contact and suddenly realized it was foolish to live alone; me in a tiny apartment and him in the home we’d shared.

I moved back and we self-quarantined on separate floors for two weeks.

We’re perfect partners for the times, knowing each other’s needs, moods and faults. The future’s not certain but the present is working just fine.

We’re still together, though I haven’t yet given up my apartment.

Can This Last?