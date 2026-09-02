Last week I ordered a sweater from a store as a gift for my niece. The photo on their website showed the sweater in lilac, which happens to be her favourite colour. I spoke to her mom and together we agreed on the size. Before placing the order, I called the company and spoke to a representative about the sizing. I was told “true to size.” So, I ordered her a large. My niece is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. but likes her clothing oversized. When the item arrived, the sweater was so big that my husband, who is 6’3” and 220 lbs. could fit into it easily. I took a photo and called the company, asking simply to exchange for a different size. They were outrageously unkind and unwilling to make any exchanges though there is nothing on their website regarding that policy. What do I do now? Not fit to size

If the company refuses to exchange your item, simply for the same thing only smaller, you could take them to small claims court. However, I don’t think it’s worth it for you. Especially if they are out of the city or country. Some companies just aren’t that professional, which is unfortunate for everyone. Find someone who will enjoy the sweater and gift it to them, or try to resell on eBay or Poshmark, or another of the many resell websites. Then find a different gift for your niece. Anyone and everyone you know will hear about what happened and that company will lose customers because of their poor exchange policy. I am a strong proponent of start-up companies and smaller businesses, but not when they don’t run their businesses professionally.

My daughter just met a group of friends this summer at the pool where she was working. These girls are all so sweet and nice, and they have become a very cute little group. Three of them go to school together; two of them just realized they’re going to the same school next year; and two of them go to different schools. My daughter is one of the latter. I’m concerned that once school starts, she will be left out of the loop. She’s starting a new school this year and she doesn’t have a group of friends whom she knows. It was a big decision for us, but we didn’t feel that her last school was the right place for her academically. But now I’m worried about her socially! I’m trying to get her to make plans with her pool friends for the week that school starts but she keeps telling me that’s weird and she’s not going to. I suggested she plan something fun and specific so it’s not just a hang out, like tickets to a special movie, or concert, but she’s dismissing me. What should I do? School Starts

Stand down, mom. I completely understand your concerns, but you’re pushing your daughter and she is telling you LOUD and CLEAR that she doesn’t want to do what you’re suggesting. Yes, academics are a huge part of your child’s educational journey, and socialization is just as important. But clearly your daughter can make new friends, so give her the chance to make new friends at her new school. You both may be pleasantly surprised when she comes home after day one or two and says that she sat beside the nicest girl in math or met the cutest boy in history. It’s her journey; let her walk her own path. Be there for her if she needs you but let her steer. It’s important for her growth.

FEEDBACK Regarding the customer’s rudeness (June 11): Reader – “I would like to add a note of caution regarding your response. If a store appears to already have a protocol in place, as in this case where the sales associate walked the angry customer to a more private area in order to help her, it may be better for other customers not to get involved in the moment. It might sound noble for a bystander to speak up on principle to counter the rudeness, but a customer who is that angry may then turn on the bystander, leaving the sales associate with an even bigger problem to handle. “Intervention is likely best reserved for situations where a sales associate is truly without resources (training, protocols or a manager to call upon) and is in real need of help.”

Lisi – I agree with you, however, it’s hard to stand by and watch someone be verbally abused and not intervene.