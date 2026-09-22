I am a single woman who decided years ago that I wanted a child no matter what. I have raised my son on my own, completely, with the love and support of my family and friends. However, to do so, I have worked from home since his arrival. My schedule is 100 per cent built around his, which obviously changes year to year, season to season. At first, I worked around feeding, naps and baby classes; that morphed into nursery and toddler activities; and that changed with full-time school coupled with after-school activities. My schedule is ever-changing, but manageable. But now, my son has just started high school and I’m feeling lost. We don’t walk to school in the morning, and he definitely does NOT want me waiting for him outside to walk home. Cringe! Now there are no parents to talk to in the playground, no volunteering opportunities, no connection at all to the school. I understand it; this is what’s supposed to happen. But I’m feeling lost without a community. Lost and Lonely

I hear you and understand you completely. Working from home is a luxury, but it can also be very, very lonely. Your son is doing all the right things by growing up, and I hate to say, pulling away. But it isn’t a great feeling for many parents. So, let’s find you a new community, or a few friends from your old community who may be feeling the same as you. Ask around. Send a group email to your mom friends who you think might be looking for something to fill the void. Offer up suggestions, such as a weekly fun round robin tennis game twice a week in the morning when you used to walk your kids to school and grab coffee; or just meet them for coffee; or an afternoon run during the old pickup hour. Something – anything! – during those ghost periods. When my mom started working in an office, I was eight. She had freelanced and been a stay-home mom in the beginning. She told me that for several years (!!), she would feel anxious at 3:30 pm in the afternoon, which was when she used to pick me up from school. Old habits die hard and once a mom, always a mom (no dis to dads).

My best friend has asked me to ask you this question because she’s embarrassed to ask herself. She likes a guy in our drama class at school, but he ignores her completely. None of the boys admit to enjoying the class and they all act like jerks during that period. I don’t even get why she likes him. But she does and she wants to know what she can do to get him to like her back. What should I tell her? Bad Choice

Tell your friend to just be herself and not try too hard. He’s ignoring her because he probably is ignoring every girl in the class, not just her. She sees it as though it’s specific to her, but it’s probably not. She could also just be her cool, fun self and get to know him as a classmate and friend. Maybe they could pair up together for an assignment. At your age, you feel as though you’re under a microscope; that everyone is watching your every move, hears your every breath, notices your every blackhead. It’s not so. Tell your bestie to take a deep breath, look in the mirror and see the beautiful person within and without – and then laugh out loud! Do it with her and see how you both feel afterward. I bet you stand taller and care a little less about what other people think.

FEEDBACK Regarding the lost best friend (June 25): Reader – “This reminded me of the same thing happening to me. My friend of over 50 years also stopped responding to birthday greetings from me and not reaching out on mine. She stopped emailing and when I called it went to voicemail. I contacted her son to ask if his parents were OK and he said his mom was getting hearing aids and said he would ask her to contact me. She did send one email but with little information and then ended the communication entirely. “This went on for two years until finally her husband, who had serious health issues himself, called to let me know she had dementia and couldn’t communicate with me anymore. “It was a relief to know it was never intentional that she stopped communication, and I can cherish the happy times and memories we shared for so many years.”