My husband and I divorced a year ago, as amicably as possible, despite the mutual disappointment after 16 years together.

Our kids (early and mid-teens) adjusted pretty well, with some counselling and a lot of attention/love from both of us.

They spend equal time with us; we both go to their important school and sports events.

I recently heard through the ongoing “gossip mill” about us, that my ex travelled to the east coast (far) to meet a woman he’d recently talked to online.

Basically, she’s a stranger he’s meeting in person for the first time.

He usually tells me and/or the kids where he’s going and his hotel information, if he has to work out-of-town.

Not this time. If anything had happened to him neither I, nor the kids, have any idea where he might be.

Obviously, I don’t really approve of rushing to meet someone so far away about whom you know only what he/she’s said, but that’s not the point.

It’s this: I care about him. I don’t want him to be made a fool of, or worse.

Also it’s a safety issue that we know where he is, as the father of our kids.

Should I confront him when he returns? I feel I have that right.

Worried Ex-Wife