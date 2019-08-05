I married my husband after two years into the relationship. We've now been married for two years.

I sponsored him and his daughter for permanent residence here. They’re from the Caribbean, born and raised there. His daughter, 13, has only been here two months.

I’m realizing that I made a mistake by marrying and sponsoring him. Four months into the marriage, he made plans with a female friend to come with us on a date without telling me first.

I thought he understood but he doesn’t. He makes plans and has discussions with female friends before asking me.

He keeps suggesting that we hang out with his single woman friend, but I said I'm uncomfortable. This regularly becomes an argument.

He always defends the women, says there’s no romantic feelings and no problem.

He never seems interested in us hanging out with his male friends.

Anyone from his country is an instant friend (especially female) and their feelings and wants appear more important than mine.

We saw a marriage counsellor but he told her the same things and she told me privately to leave him and not waste my money.

I feel like he’s lied about how close he is with female friends. He doesn't think we need further counselling and won’t pay if we go.

My family encourages me to stay with him. But I’m unsure if it’s worth my time and unsure how to leave.

End of my Rope