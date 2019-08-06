I’m an 85-year-old woman in love with an 85-year-old married man.

His wife of 60 years is in assisted-living because of a stroke four years ago that took her speech and caused paralysis. She also has slow-advancing cancer.

She’s aware of her surroundings and gets jealous whenever her husband talks to women, even the staff.

He visits twice daily and ensures that she’s happy/content as possible.

He says there was no sex together for 10-to-20 years.

He met me soon after he was told she didn't have long to live. She’s now seemingly improving health-wise and has good care.

I’ve experienced these circumstances myself and lost my man, so I understand his needing companionship.

If we were younger I'd probably not got involved.

I've been faithful to him for three years now. We’re compatible and look after each other’s needs and wants.

I feel guilty sometimes. I don’t like being secretive or a second fiddle, but I know it won't change while his wife is alive, and I wish her no ill will.

I care too much for him to call it quits at our age and health issues. I've met his wife, like her and feel sorry for her predicament.

I’m independent with my own means and have no trouble attracting men, but no desire to do so.

Yet guilt sometimes overpowers my judgement.

Need Another Opinion