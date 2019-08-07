This is a second question about my boyfriend of six months with whom I already have trust issues.

I also feel jealous from his insensitive comments that hurt and angered me.

I'm jealous when he’s nice to random females like waitresses. I distrust him when he’s overly friendly to my female friends (he touched one on her back) and too nice to them.

I felt insecure when we shared our sex fantasy. His was big boobs (mine are small). He’s mentioned that certain clothes don't suit me because I don't have big boobs.

I can't get past those little comments that hurt me. I’m insecure and weak emotionally.

We both want to have a deep, healthy relationship. But from these hurts, I feel that our relationship is shallow.

Most of the fault is mine because I'm holding onto his early mistake (communicating with his ex for two weeks after we started dating).

I was aggressive, threatening and expressed my anger a lot then. He was generous and tolerant but now he’s lost energy for it, and I can't be positive or confident anymore.

I want to stay together and be happy, but feel anxious about our relationship and about myself.

Is he just not the right guy for me? I still think he’s a good guy but I have negative feelings. He doesn’t make me feel secure.

The Wrong Guy?