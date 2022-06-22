My younger brother and his wife of 11 years split up four years ago. We stayed close to his two sons. They live weekdays and every other weekend nearby with their mother whom we always liked.

My brother also brought them to see our daughter and son who are close in age to their cousins (all adolescents and good kids).

My brother met and married a younger woman after a whirlwind romance... he’s now 40, she’s 27. She had their first child - a girl - a couple months ago. We received the birth announcement, but no invitation to visit them and their baby, though the home they bought is only an hour’s drive away.

My wife sent flowers to welcome the baby and called our new sister-in-law to ask for a good day/time to visit. She burst into tears and handed the phone to my brother who immediately lectured me about “not giving a new mother a chance to breathe.”

I was stunned, but my wife heard me say we weren’t wanting to intrude. She then said we’re happy for them, congratulate them, and know the baby’s step-siblings and cousins will be thrilled.

That’s when the new Mom started crying again. And when my brother said “You’re an idiot. Leave my wife alone!”

I can’t get over it. My wife says the new mother may’ve gone through a difficult delivery, could be feeling overwhelmed by everything suddenly required from her, etc.

Okay, I can understand that, but not my brother’s anger. We hadn’t just shown up! I texted him, asking what’s really going on - but no reply. How do my wife and I deal with this rejection?

Sudden Family Rift