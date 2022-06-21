How could I have known that the man flirting with me at a neighbour’s backyard gathering, was married to the hostess’ cousin?

I’d been surprised to be invited since I’d only met my new neighbour at a community park a few months ago. She said I was full of spirit and should meet more people in the area.

The man was attractive and charming... full of himself, and alcohol too, making me laugh at his urgings that we “split this dull piece of suburbia” and go downtown for drinks.

That’s when I was caught doubled over with laughter at his getting down on a knee to urge me away, just as an unknown woman moved in between us. Yes, his wife.

Now, my neighbour just looks away if she sees me in the neighbourhood. Like I stole the guy from his partner. I tried to apologize to the neighbour in a joint email, but she still avoids me. She only replied that her cousin hasn’t visited her since.

That’s so unfair. I moved here to be in a friendly, easy-going environment, not a playground for bored, cheating husbands. What else can I do to redeem myself in others’ eyes?

A Player’s Mean Game