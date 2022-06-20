I’m a 64-year-old divorced mother of two sons; ages 31 and 33. Their father, an alcoholic, passed away when the boys were 13 and 15.

We were better friends and “parent partners” than a married couple, and worked reasonably well together until his death. Their stepmother and I became close and still work together to guide our boys.

Though I’m close to both sons, it’s difficult to remain impartial and neutral. Both have struggled with alcohol and mental health. I’ve supported them in their recovery, ongoing sobriety and life challenges, taking helpful courses and counselling which I continue.

Both boys are married with young children. Both wives are lovely women.

Their father left them his cottage property jointly, and their grandmother left them another large rural property. But it wasn’t sustainable due to mounting costs. It was sold but one wanted to sell and the other didn’t, causing dissension/hard feelings.

Their relationship has been rocky for five to seven years. The younger son offered an ultimatum to the older: “buy me out, or I’ll buy you out, or we’ll sell it on the open market.”

The older immediately accepted the first option, and the deal went through quickly. The younger became even more angry and mocked his brother’s “struggles” with sobriety. Hurtful words. He’s now questioning my relationship with my older son, as "too lenient, and letting him get away with things.”

I don’t feel partial to either son. Yet the younger now says we must have separate Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations, as he won’t attend where the older is present.

I don’t want to risk losing the minimal access I have to my young grandson.

I believe that my relationship with each son is separate and that they shouldn’t comment or judge me.

Can you offer any guidance to me going forward?

Sober and solid