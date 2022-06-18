I’m a woman, 36, whose husband is cold in bed and has a hot opinion of himself. He thinks that because he has a very good job, he can do nothing wrong.

He hired a new executive secretary and her name seems to come up in most of his conversations.... what she wore to the office yesterday (skimpy), the home-baked treat she brought for his lunch, etc.

We have three children together - ages eight, six and four - and his time with them, given his late office hours, is now down to about 45 minutes after dinner before he loudly announces, “Mommy will bathe you now!”

I had a lot of ambition of my own before I met him. He did sweep me off my feet, asked me to marry him, and then settled into being in love with himself.

I now think that he decided I looked fertile and was ready to add children to his list of accomplishments.

If I sound too glib, it comes from my feeling of having gotten stuck with my own bad choice of marrying him.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my kids... but I know I can’t stay with their father unless many things change. I’m ready to try to get a job, but how can I manage getting kids to school and activities like sports and music, with so little help from their dad who’s said that his job’s “too important for (him) to be driving them places.”

How can I improve my life and self-confidence when everything else has already been decided by him?

Unhappy Wife