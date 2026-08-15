Something’s wrong with one of my closest friends and I don’t know how to talk to him. It’s been getting progressively worse and I discuss it with two of our mutual friends often.

He was a mainstream guy, had a good job as an accountant, married his high school sweetheart, bought a house. She had an affair and they split before having children, which was a blessing in hindsight. They sold the house; he bought a smaller one and seemed to take it all in stride.

About a year later, his brother drowned in a terrible accident, and my friend took a leave of absence from work. That was four years ago. He hasn’t worked since. He rents out his house for three months in the winter and moves with his dad to Arizona where they golf every day. And he rents out his house in the summer and moves up to the cottage with his dad where they golf every day.

On the outside, it looks like a nice life – golfing six months of the year. But it’s not normal behaviour for a guy who just turned 40! He’s too young to be retired without having made a fortune, and he’s too young to be spending every waking moment with his father.

Our group of friends have tried numerous times to set him up with women, to no avail. He’s just not interested. That’s not our business, so we’ve stopped trying. But he NEVER wants to hang out with us! We’ve even tried asking him to come golfing, his favourite pastime, clearly, but he still says no. He’ll text as though everything is normal – but it isn’t!

How do we get our friend back?

Gone but not forgotten