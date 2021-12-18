My wife and I have been very happily married for seven years. We have a three-year-old daughter who gives us daily joy.

We recently were out for a date-night when we bumped into two other couples (we only knew one couple) who insisted we join them for dessert.

We did, and I noticed that the other guy who was from another city, flashed a couple of smiles at my wife. She just kept talking to the woman whom we knew well.

After dinner, we all decided to walk a while to wear off the alcohol we drank before driving home. The guy soon joined my side and slowed our pace. He then lowered his voice and said, “Your wife was always quite the girl!”

I had no idea what he was talking about. He laughed at my blank face and said, “We grew up in the same small town!”

He went on to say, “She was so eager for action away from that place, she convinced another girl to join some guys going to Las Vegas for a long weekend. The stories from there kept us all laughing for months!”

I was speechless! I caught up to my wife and went back for our car. I’ve tried to get the whole story from her but my wife refuses to talk about it!

She only says that she was 19 then, she didn’t meet me till four years later. She insists she did nothing wrong in Las Vegas and that it’s none of my business.

How am I to accept that, when I’ve been embarrassed by a stranger about my wife’s reputation which I had no clue about?! What if our daughter ever hears that story?

Shattered Husband