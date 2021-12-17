Divorce! Divorce! Divorce! I’m a 26-year-old woman sick of hearing about it from everyone! What’s happened to the “sacred bond of family?”

It’s become like a mean joke about something unreal... or in my case, a failed fantasy. My sister and I were told practically every night at bedtime that our parents would “love us and keep us together forever.”

Ha! They were divorced by the time we were 13 and 10! And now, I’m 26, and my father’s going through his second divorce. This time it’s from the woman for whom he left my mom.

How can a single woman like me, hoping for a future life with someone I love and loves me in return, even fool myself into believing it’d last?

We’re living in a world of expendables, including even the people with whom we make solemn vows to “love and honour.”

Sure, but only for a limited “best before” date! And speaking of stale-dated family relationships, my sister and I have also lost aunts and uncles and even cousins who were my father’s relatives who sided with him when he left our no-longer-happy home.

So, should I give up my fairy-tale dreams of the handsome prince who’ll love me FOREVER, or just get a new duvet to comfort myself on cold, lonely nights?

Sick of False Dreams