Christmas in my family is yet another occasion for me to face all the same questions since I was still in my 20s: “When are you going to find a husband?”

I’m 34 now, and while Covid was a good excuse for not meeting up with strangers, my family’s pushing me harder to date... anyone!

Their problem for them - not mine - is that I won’t join dating apps.

I still believe in the organic way of meeting someone, e.g., at a friend’s house, if everyone’s double-vaxxed. I’m not taking chances with my health; let alone with meeting people I know nothing about.

Unfortunately, my mother, aunt, and cousins, say I’m “wasting (my) best years!” As if I’ll look a mess in another year.

I’d love to meet a great guy who’s active and outdoorsy like me. Especially if he keeps fit for the right reasons - strength from muscle mass, flexibility for fitness, cardio for endurance.

I’ve followed those routines for years, because they make me feel strong and confident.

I’m never down in the dumps because I don’t have a boyfriend. Sure, I’d love to meet someone, but it has to happen naturally... maybe on a hike, or maybe just when our eyes meet across a room. I’d have no trouble going up and saying, “hello.”

But I won’t take a chance with “liking” someone based only on a photo and a hyped-up profile. Most of them sound superficial and trying-too-hard for my taste.

Still Single but Happily Fit