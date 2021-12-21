My wife, our three children now early-20’s, and myself are estranged from my wife’s family. After the recent passing of my own mother, I realize life’s too short to carry grudges and wonder if it’s time for me to intervene.

Although my wife claims she’s perfectly satisfied with the current arrangement, I regret that the once seeming unbreakable bond with her mother has transformed into something untenable, and because of me.

More than 10 years ago, I committed a heinous crime and spent almost three years in jail. Our life was turned upside down. My wife, immediate family, and many friends remained supportive. I’ll be forever thankful.

However, my wife’s family failed to offer her any support during this trying time, but still cannot cope with the perception that my wife chose me over them. They’ve essentially cut off all ties.

Would it be appropriate to send them a letter hoping with the passing of time, that they’d be willing to let go of their long-standing resentment and bitterness?

Is this relationship too far gone and should I even try to reach out? Am I the appropriate person?

I know they inexplicably blame my wife for the breakdown, but my wife believes, and I agree, that her parents should be ashamed of their behavior and lack of understanding.

Any advice you can offer would be greatly appreciated.

It’s Complicated