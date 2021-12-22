I was 14 with full-blooming breasts when the doctor, seated for my general checkup, had me stand tight between his legs while he examined me in a closed-door room. My father remained in the waiting room. When I joined him, I didn’t say a word.

After that, I was wary of close contact with male strangers, but still afraid to speak up. At a large extended family picnic, a cousin in his 20s whom I’d never met before, insisted that a group of us explore the woods.

He took a turn in the path away from the others and pushed me up against a tree. Fortunately, a couple of cousins turned back and my molester just laughed and walked away.

At 28, I’m still affected by those incidents. I’m wary whenever I’m approached closely by a man I don’t know, and even some I do know.

I’ve had men stare at my breasts even though they’re fully covered, and even when I’m wearing a roomy sweatshirt!

I’ve been invited to the hotel room of the visiting out-of-town boss of the company where I work, and had to fake a cough and oncoming fever, as my reason to refuse.

I’ve become uncomfortable socially, even when I’m with friends. There’s almost always a smirk on one of the husband’s faces, especially if there’s been alcohol served.

How can I get past these unsubtle threats to my safety? How can I ever trust that a man is actually interested in who I am, and what I think and feel?

Tired of Being Objectified