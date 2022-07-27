I’m a man, 32, working in a professional field, married to a woman I love. We’re both happily expecting our first child. But I suffer from depression and know its origins.

Early in University I’d met a terrific woman who was attractive, fun, and openly discussed personal values.

When I brought her to meet my parents, they both welcomed her, as if I’d announced an engagement! (I hadn’t).

They’re sweet, hardworking people who still run a small business together. They’ve raised me by stressing values.

But my older sister hung out with the girlfriends of some dodgy-seeming guys, and married one. My parents had to twice bail the couple out financially.

So, when my parents met my girlfriend, they instantly saw her as the family’s “golden girl.” My sister caught on and was openly rude to her. Her husband was worse, talking coarsely to her.

I was ashamed. My relationship soon ended. My then-girlfriend said she thought we were “too young to be making any plans.”

I worked hard to secure a scholarship at a distant university, and forget how pathetic my family had appeared to me.

I now admit to my own shallowness in reacting that way. But the seeds of depression remain. Any advice how/whether I can get over it?

Still Depressed