I was 23 and the mother of an 18-month-old baby when my husband and I were invited to attend his cousin’s 35th birthday party, organized by the cousin’s wife at their home.

My mom babysat, and it was fun to dress up a bit for the first time since giving birth.

The guests were all around 10 years older than me, but my husband was then 30, and he knew many of his cousin’s friends.

A couple of the women present knew and asked about my baby, so I chatted with them, but they moved on. I was standing alone looking at photographs on the wall when a man introduced himself.

He complimented me on my ability to look interested in the family portraits, and we both laughed. He stayed near me making small talk but I said that I was thinking about my baby, and he moved on.

The next morning, he called me and repeated his name twice... till I realized it was him. He asked, “When can we get together?”

I was so shocked that I answered very plainly, that I was feeding my baby, cleaning my apartment, going grocery shopping and I had no time for “getting together.”

He never called again, but I never forgot him as the man who shattered my then-naïve illusions about married love and commitment.

I’m 40 now, and recently met a woman some 10 years older than me, who I found interesting, dynamic, and very smart. Her husband was equally interesting, had quick-humour and they were obviously in love. When she mentioned her children’s family name, I realized this woman had previously been married to the man who tried to cheat on her, with me.

Should I have mentioned that brief incident to the woman? Could it have helped her, if she felt badly about how divorce may’ve negatively affected her children?

I wanted to bond with her, because I’m now divorced and it was hard on my son, my only child, when it happened.

Shocked By Cheater