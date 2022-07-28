My mother, a retired executive of a large company, is 72, and very active - walks every day, does yoga and gardens. My father divorced her in her 40s, to marry a younger woman.

A couple of years later, Mom started a long relationship with another man. He sold his own house and lived with her until he died last year.

Because they were both financially comfortable, he sought nothing from her and wasn’t in her will.

Now there’s a new man with her, and my husband and I are very concerned about him. They met through online dating, though I’d strongly warned my mother beforehand.

I told her of the many stories of men who seek relationships with older, financially-secure women, so they can benefit from them when together and inherit from them later.

My mother still refuses to listen to me. She says she outsmarted would-be scammers throughout her business years, and is no fool now. She said she now enjoys her home-life again with this man, and he’s also a great travel companion.

My husband and I see a disaster looming, for her and for us. I told my mother that she’d be safer and have male and female friends all around her, if she’d move into an upscale retirement home. She brushed me off.

Since I’m an only child, I always believed my mother would be very generous to me in her will. She’s lived a very good life all these years, and we felt very secure.

But times are difficult now, with the stock market declining and inflation on the horizon.

To have Mom’s wealth and her other assets be diminished by this man, would change our life considerably. And we’d have difficulty affording the appropriate seniors’ residence for her when she absolutely needs it.

What should I do?

Protecting Mom