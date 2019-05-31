I’ve been married to my husband for seven months, together for six years total. I have three children from a previous marriage, and we had a baby together (now 14 months).

Throughout our relationship, I’ve discovered many photos of women on his phone (I did snoop). He’s mostly found them on social media or through a search history of pornographic models.

Earlier in the relationship he had group messages with friends where they share these pictures.

This bothers me since the photos are from social media platforms or the women’s personal pages which I feel is more intimate than surfing porn sites. It also makes me feel that he’s "thirsty" for other women.

I confronted him and said I don’t like it for these reasons. He’s said he’ll stop, but doesn’t. He’s still involved with this porn frequently, more than once a week.

We no longer have sex, maybe once a month (when I initiated), which I’ve now stopped.

He says I’m insecure and that’s why I have issues with it. He also says he doesn't do "everything he used to do,” (I assume the group chats). He’s now resorted to secure folders or decoy apps to continue this behaviour.

He also now refuses to even talk with me about it.

I feel I cannot discuss anything with him - this or other important issues - as he doesn’t want to hear the same thing.

Am I overreacting or is this as serious as I believe it is?

Photos Replace Intimacy