The last time I spoke with my adult son the conversation went sour. He belittles me and makes me question myself. He's in his early-40s, married, with elementary school-aged children.

When I'm with them, I'm always walking on eggshells because he's trying to catch me saying things he says are “offensive” though I don’t ever insult or put them down. He accuses me of being rude, and a provoker.

I feel that I'm a good person and want the best for my kids and grandkids. I’ve always been a little unfiltered and I'm opinionated, but never push my views or interfere in my kids’ lives or decisions.

We’ve babysat various times when the couple went on holidays and never said “no” when they need such help. I get along with everybody and, when there’s a disagreement, I usually forgive the other side within a short time.

I don't want to speak with my son yet, but I feel badly about my grandkids who I don't see often due to travel distance.

He's not a person who backs down. He’s very righteous and I think he wants to shelter the kids and make everyone else the problem. I don't think he's doing them justice. He should be teaching them to let things slide and to be resilient.

How can I comfortably visit knowing that I’ll be on trial there? His behaviour towards me has hurt me intensely and I don't know how to resolve it.

Sadly Needing Advice