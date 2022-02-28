I’m a woman in a four-year difficult relationship with another woman. She hid her drinking problem through lies/deceit over two years.

Her adult daughters and I did an intervention. She spent a month at a facility to detox and stop drinking - sober now for two years.

She’d decided to sell her house so, after her rehab, I allowed her to live with me. We spent 10 awful months together while she went through withdrawal.

She finally said she was leaving, but refused to go right away. I became very nervous and uptight. I called the police because I started panicking and had a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) episode. She left that night.

My PTSD is due to an incident when an ex-partner hit me.

A month later, we re-connected and things have been great because we can now communicate and be mutually compassionate. She lives with a friend an hour away, and stays at my place often.

I’ve asked her to move back but she refuses. I’ve since done extensive therapy to deal with my PTSD, showed remorse and treated her very well.

However, she feels “traumatized” because I called the police (I didn't press charges) and fears I’d do it again.

We love each other. I’m very lonely without her. Therapy doesn't do wonders for her. I don't know what else I can do to help her get over her trauma.

Ups and Downs