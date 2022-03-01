How do I leave my husband without losing my relationship with my adult children?

He’s cheated on me with numerous women and I’ve always forgiven him. But I’ve never forgiven the women.

I should’ve left him after the first one, but I thought, why give him up for someone who wants what I have? They never showed their interest until they saw our home. That's when they’d start teasing him.

Now, I don't care if I stay or go. He got one woman pregnant and she had a baby girl. She called me saying they were soulmates. He’s only seen the child once.

All of these women thought he’d leave me for them. The child is where my forgiveness ends. He thinks I should forget about it and pretend it didn't happen.

I wonder how stupid I must look to everyone that knows. I got a job and started to rebuild my self-esteem. I now feel that he cheated with my happiness.

I believe he’s a narcissist. Yet I love him very much and take a lot from him mentally. He’d have you believe that everything that’s happened was because of me. I even believe it sometimes.

But my adult children already believe that I’m screwed up because of him.

Tired